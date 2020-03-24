Covid-19: Lockdown result of a threat to 'national and human security'

Cape Town - The national lockdown was introduced as a result of a security threat posing a danger to not only national security but human security as well. This is according to Ntsikelelo Benjamin Breakfast of the School of Security and African Studies at Stellenbosch University. Many South Africans have called for a complete lockdown following the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country. “A lockdown is as a result of a threat analysis that has been done by the government to examine what it is that is posing danger to national and human security. It is security driven. It is not done on the basis of a gut feeling,” said Breakfast. He said the virus, which has killed thousands globally, was not only posing a danger to national security but international security as well.

By enforcing a lockdown, the government is trying to eliminate the threat, which would also see armed forces intervening, Breakfast added.

“Look what is happening in Italy and other places Desperate times call for desperate measures.

“People who are middle class will get their salaries but people in other sectors such as retail and construction workers will struggle, and that is why banks are preparing.”

Political analyst Sanusha Naidu, said when people hear the word ‘lockdown’ they might panic.

“We have to have a positive view that the measure is in our interest and you should at least be able to go out at least once during the day, so it couldn’t be so draconian, but it is to make sure people are taking this seriously,” explained Naidu.

