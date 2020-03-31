Covid-19 lockdown: Sassa recipients feel let down as long queues test patience

Cape Town - Long queues at SA Social Security grant payout points were taxing on recipients’ patience as they not only had to wait for their money, but had to follow the rules regarding the coronavirus regulations. We took to the streets to find out how people were coping with the lockdown in force throughout the country. Noxolo Mdlokovana from Bloekombos, Kraaifontein said: “I was scared to come do my shopping today and collect my money. I was not sure if taxis would be available either, but I had no choice because at home there was no more food, so I had to come”. Sara Louw from Scottsville said that her experience was terrible. She had set out early expecting to be assisted within a reasonable time, but was disappointed to see the long lines and lack of social distancing. Sisanda Adam and Khanyile Ntsantsa from Wallacedene, Kraaifontein said that they had stood in queues for over three hours since their arrival at the centre at around 7am.

Ntsantsa recounted how an elderly woman had been injured while trying to gain entrance into the centre.

“It’s sad and disturbing what people have to go through just to get food so they can eat. There should have been better provisions made for pensioners,” said Ntsantsa.

Sara Louw

Khanyile Ntsantsa and Sisanda Adam Cynthia Mpupu

Meanwhile Cathy Mollman from Scottsville, Kraaifontein also shared her disappointment at the systems and processes exercised by the super- markets and Sassa payment points.

For others, standing in the long queues was appalling.

Mbulelo Malunga from Kraaifontein chose instead to go do his shopping at Cape Gate shopping centre.

Malunga said: “On any other day I would have done my shopping close by, but with the long lines I cannot. I also have to go to work later, so I can’t stay here for long.”

Ann America from Athlone said: “I have been practising social distancing and also protecting myself against the virus by wearing the mask and gloves. It is difficult when you are in long queues. The management should come out to see if people are distancing themselves but they don’t do that.”

Scottsville pensioners Wilma and Jeremy Daniels, who got up early to be at their local post office to collect their monthly grant, said they wished more provisions had been put in place to make the process better for vulnerable pensioners.

Mbulelo Malunga

Ann America

Wilma and Jeremy Daniels

