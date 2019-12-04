Khayelitsha Cluster chairperson Francina Lukas, who also acts as provincial board chairperson, said CPF structures in the province were at the forefront in the fight against crime and had taken up campaigns against crime and executed a number of crime- prevention projects in communities.
She said the aim of their campaign was to fiercely lobby for more police resources. She said they also called for the deployment of force multipliers such as the army.
“We had a provincial crime summit, where various government departments were invited to pledge their assistance and contributions in the fight against crime, and the deployment of neighbourhood watch volunteers at schools in areas with high crime rates.”
Sandy Shuter, chairperson of the Strandfontein CPF, said they were the same cluster that demanded that the army be deployed after “we protested in front of the provincial commissioner’s building”.