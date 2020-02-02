This was revealed in the CTICC’s annual report that was tabled in a full council meeting on Wednesday.
The report also showed that the convention centre hosted 34 international conferences, 45 national conferences, 85 special events and 14 exhibitions. The CTICC contribution to the Western Cape’s gross geographic product was R4.5 billion, while the contribution to the South African gross operating product was R6.5bn.
Over the past five years, revenues have grown by more than 30%, from R172 million in 2013/14 to R277m during the financial year. They achieved an operating profit of R57.5m in the year under review, which was R49.57m above the target of R8m, representing a 69% increase from the R35.4m achieved in 2013/14.
The convention centre board said they were able to increase its revenue through the almost 420 000 delegates hosted over the 560 events, which contributed to the sustainability of the CTICC and the tourism sector.