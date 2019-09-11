On Tuesday, the Defence argued that the State's witness had lied and misled the Western Cape High Court in his evidence. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The State witness in the case of alleged Terrible Josters gang leader - Horatio Solomons, alias Voudie - was lost for words when the Defence put to him that one of the accused he placed at a murder scene was in prison then. Solomons’s legal representative on Tuesday argued in the Western Cape High Court that the witness had lied and misled the court in his evidence.

Solomons and 11 other gang members face 71 charges, including 11 of murder; dealing in drugs; money laundering; illegal possession of firearms; and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Solomons’s lawyer was referring to the incident of Brandon Dickson, alias Mablou, who was killed on January 21, 2013 and at that time Tyron Constable was in prison, the Defence pointed out.

“How is it possible that he was on the scene as claimed by the state witness?” Solomon legal representative argued.

The defence put it to the state witness that he gave false evidence in the court and deliberately implicated Tyron. The Defence also rattled the state witness on the murder of Jermainne Mckenzie alias Piggels on March 3, 2013. It is the state witness version that Dagga Baas shot Piggels in the chest and that Kaperdie finish him off.

The Defence lawyer said: “Piggels said in an affidavit before he died that Dagga Baas shot him at close range just underneath his chin and when he ran away Dagga Baas shot him in the back. He fell in a yard and Dagga Baas shot him again while he was lying on the floor

“Your honour the ballistic evidence and the cartridges found on the scene prove that only one type of firearm was used and not two shooters as the state witness earlier testified, the Defence pointed out.

[email protected]