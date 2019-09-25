Field trips were held on Tuesday under the theme “Make a Difference”, where delegates cleared invasive plants at Blaauwberg Nature Reserve, Intaka Island and the Black River.
The 8th World Conference on Ecological Restoration will take place in Cape Town until Saturday.
Specialist programme manager for the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Debbie Muir, said: “Aquatic weeds clog the river system and make the water quality worse, and reduce the amount of water available to the surrounding communities.
“The delegates, being able to visit the projects and contribute to them, allows them to see how our country is participating in ecological restoration.”