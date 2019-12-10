According to a property report released by Wesgro on Monday, the market activity in areas such as Green Point, Sea Point and the Waterfront have seen its sectional title markets slow down sharply. Properties in the Waterfront have registered the lowest number of sales in the past 10 years.
Author of the report Carola Koblitz said: “Many people have been talking about the decline in the property market over the past year or two. What we discovered with this research is that an area, for example, like Green Point the values have been declines more than over the past three years. They are not losing interest in the property market instead they are holding on to it.”
The property report also showed that the market activity in the City Bowl started slowing before the Atlantic Seaboard and areas in the Southern Suburbs.
The data in the report was drawn from a variety of sources including the provincial government’s Treasury’s Municipal Economic Review and outlook (MERO) 2018, the South African Property Owners Association (Sapoa) quarterly assessment of various commercial nodes, Lightstone Property’s overview of residential markets, and rental and sales values as they periodically appear on Property24.