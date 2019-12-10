“The archbishop spent six days in hospital undergoing treatment for a recurring infection,” it said.
The Nobel Peace Prize winner, 88, was admitted to hospital last Wednesday for what his wife Leah had said was a “stubborn infection”, a similar condition which has seen him admitted to hospital over the past few years.
The foundation’s chairperson Niclas Kjellström-Matseke said on Sunday that the family hoped he would be discharged from hospital early in the week.
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba paid him a visit in hospital and informed the parishioners that he found him “lucid and engaging”.