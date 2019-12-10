Desmond Tutu discharged from hospital, told to rest









Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was discharged from hospital in Cape Town on Monday and returned home. Picture: Reuters Cape Town - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was discharged from hospital in Cape Town on Monday and returned home with instructions to rest, the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said. “The archbishop spent six days in hospital undergoing treatment for a recurring infection,” it said. The Nobel Peace Prize winner, 88, was admitted to hospital last Wednesday for what his wife Leah had said was a “stubborn infection”, a similar condition which has seen him admitted to hospital over the past few years.

The foundation’s chairperson Niclas Kjellström-Matseke said on Sunday that the family hoped he would be discharged from hospital early in the week. Archbishop Thabo Makgoba paid him a visit in hospital and informed the parishioners that he found him “lucid and engaging”.

“He was as good as he can be for an 88-year-old, especially in view of his ill-health in childhood,” Makgoba said.

Tutu became renowned as a peace-builder in South Africa, and chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. He has also been a vocal critic of the ANC over its handling of corruption scandals under the presidency of Jacob Zuma.

Many had extended their well-wishes to the Tutus since they first heard the news.

Makgoba said: "Please pray for him, for Mama Leah, for Trevor, Thandi, Nontombi and Mpho and their familes, and for the doctors treating him."

Leonie Brooks: "Praying for Archbishop Tutu’s complete healing."

Carla Lee McLachlan: "Get well soon Arch! Many blessings and love being sent to you."

Kjellström-Matseke said the family wished to express its enormous gratitude to all who had sent love and prayers.