Residents of a township ravaged by fire were given meat by aid group Islamic Relief SA. Close to 1000 people benefited. Supplied

Cape Town - There were scenes of joy when the Islamic Relief group donated Qurbani meat to 200 families in Masiphumelele in Fish Hoek, which benefited close to 1000 people. Qurbani is a ritual which takes place every year during the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah. Muslims around the world slaughter an animal - a goat, sheep or cow - to reflect the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail, for the sake of God.

At least one third of the meat must go to poor or vulnerable people.

A night’s blaze that swept through 256 shacks in the township left almost 1300 people destitute.

Mohamed Bock from Islamic Relief said the donation was well received by the Masiphumelele community.

“We heard about the fire that left most families destitute and thought the people of that community had been sorted with regard to what they lost in the fire. But we heard via social media that the people still need assistance because so many have lost everything,” Bock said.

Masiphumelele councillor Felicity Purchase said: “Islamic Relief SA is making history as a donation of meat has never been given to that community since I became the councillor of the area. Many of the community of Masiphumelele are very poor and the meat is very welcome at this point in time.”

Bock said: “As a humanitarian organisation we go where the needs are and we immediately agreed that we would like to assist with the situation in Masiphumelele.”

He said it was important to show acts of kindness as many poor people were in situations beyond their control. “They earn below the poverty line and hence cannot sustain themselves. In giving to them we cannot say we alleviate all poverty in the Western Cape or South Africa, but we most definitely will make their lives a bit better, even if only for a short period.

“IRSA is setting its footprint in sustainable projects in various areas like Masiphumelele,” Bock said.

