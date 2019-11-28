Cape Town - Drakenstein municipality has won this year’s competition for the greenest local municipality in the province for “consistently trailblazing smart sustainable practices”.
The winners of the 2019 competition were announced at an awards ceremony hosted by the Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell on Tuesday evening.
Swartland municipality came in as the runner up with Mossel Bay third in the annual competition.
Drakenstein municipality won R260000, Swartland won R140000 and Mossel Bay R100000.
Mayor of Drakenstein municipality Conrad Poole said: “We are overjoyed and incredibly honoured to receive the award. This highlights our quest to grow Drakenstein’s economy in a sustainable manner - through innovation - and to ensure that our social practices remain environmentally sound.”