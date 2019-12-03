The group of boys between the ages of 6-16 received a GNT CAFDA Community Spirit Award on Saturday.
The chief executive at Guardians of the National Treasure (GNT) organisation, Ralph Bouwers, said that there were a few young kids with drumlining skills and they managed to bring them together to form a group.
“The area of Hillview is very volatile due to random gunshots being fired, and the young children automatically find themselves coming to the drumline group. There are still boys waiting to enrol, however we don’t have the facility yet and only have four drums for them to share.
“The Hillview drumline group has allowed the youth to get to know each other better and it allows them to acknowledge that they are a part of a group that is valued in society,” he said.