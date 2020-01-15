“The Dry January Challenge is open until the end of January. People who come on Dry January do really well, we’ve had people on Dry January who have never drunk again because they feel so wonderful after a month,” said Gourand.
Talking about how people who tried the Dry January Challenge as a New Year’s resolution are to sticking to it, Gourand said: “People keep going quite well because we’ve set up a support system for them. We don’t just say stop drinking.
“Every day they get an email with tips or inspirational quotes delivered to their inbox. It’s short but inspires people. It comes directly from me and I get interesting feedback. The WhatsApp group also works really well as various people who all started the challenge on different days can chat away to each other about their progress in the journey,” said Gourand.
To make the Dry January experience even more meaningful, Gourand, through her organisation World Without Wine (WWW) requires participants to calculate their normal monthly spend on alcohol and then divert the cash to the Earthchild charity project.