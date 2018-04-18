Cape Town - Outspoken Cape Town trade unionist Tony Ehrenreich won’t avail himself for the position of Cosatu provincial secretary at its elective congress in June.

The Cape Argus can reveal that Ehrenreich, in his resignation letter, told Cosatu’s provincial executive and its members he will not stand for any leadership position at the June 23 congress.

“I want to declare that I will not stand for election at the 2018 Cosatu Western Cape Congress. I have always believed that there should be term limits in the elected positions in trade unions to defend the democratic process.

Read: Lunch with Tony

Ehrenreich pledges earnings to needy

“The affiliates, for all kinds of reasons in the past, have decided that I should continue standing for elections repeatedly. This is not fair to other candidates, because being in the position, I have an unfair advantage to be elected to the position,” he said.

Ehrenreich has served as a shop steward, an official, and as provincial secretary of Cosatu since 1989.

“I don’t for a moment think that I have given my life for Cosatu, but rather that Cosatu has given me a special life opportunity. I have had the honour to be with Cosatu and the liberation movement that has brought about fundamental change in the South African society,” he said.

“There have been ups and down, mistakes and victories, but always an amazing sense of solidarity. The value that I hope the organisation defends the most is the principle of worker control because when leaders have too much power, they can destroy the organisation with egos or greed.”

Ehrenreich intends to study for a year before looking for another job. “I thank you for giving me this opportunity to be part of Cosatu and thank all the amazing comrades I have worked with over the years in Cosatu and the labour movement and working class.”

He added: “I will be there if the workers ever call on me. I will do this no matter where I find myself, or what the circumstances may be. I live to serve the workers’ call for unity and the interest of the working class, not through grand theories but with practical action.”

Ehrenreich has been a fierce critic of the DA, especially when he served as an ANC councillor, and was part of the presidential working group and the Millennium Labour Council launched in 2000.

Cape Argus