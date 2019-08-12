A Palestinian boy attends morning prayers with his father during the first day of Eid-ul-Adha in the east Gaza City. Picture: EPA-EFE

Cape Town - Today millions of Muslims will celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, the “Feast of Sacrifice”, which is one of the significant events on the Muslim calendar. During the three-day celebrations, goats, sheep and cows will be sacrificed as a symbolic gesture echoing Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son.

Muslims will celebrate “days of remembrance”, participating in sacred rituals commemorating important religious occurrences as recorded in the Quran.

The meat from the animal will be divided in to three parts – the first third goes to the family who slaughtered the animal, the second third goes to the relatives, while the final third should be given to the poor and needy.

Sakeena Bock, from the South African National Zakah Fund, a non-profit, public-benefit and faith-based organisation, said the Fund would perform Qurbani at Saratoga Farm in Philippi from today until Thursday.

The public is invited to view the sacrifice, which will take place from 8am to noon, and from 2pm to 4pm over this period.

Indonesian Muslims attend Eid al-Adha prayers in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Muslim people in the country celebrate Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice by slaughtering sheep, goats and cows whose meat will later be distributed to the poor. Picture: Achmad Ibrahim/AP Photo.

Sanzaf Western Cape will also have a special Operation Qurbani in an annual Sanzaf project, which commemorates the sacrifice of Nabulli Ibrahim (AS) (Prophet Abraham) through the ritual sacrifice of Qurbani.

“The project aims to meaningfully support some of the most under-resourced areas in South Africa and the southern Africa region.

“Sanzaf will also have a special Dawah (Awareness) Programme on Tuesday for 100 children from Khayelitsha.”

Bock said most operation Qurbani beneficiaries in southern Africa lived in rural areas where they depended on subsistence farming and were exposed to extended periods of drought, chronic food insecurity and where poverty often led to hunger.

Across South Africa, Sanzaf has arranged for sacrifices to take place at various locations in accordance with Shariah and the standards set out by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Sanzaf also facilitates for individuals to witness or perform their Qurbani personally with an animal of their choice.