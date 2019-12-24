Chamber president Geoff Jacobs said: “Eskom’s application for a 17% electricity tariff increase to compensate for the millions of rand it lost by imposing the recent power cuts marked a new level of arrogance and contempt for the public.”
Jacobs said the application was a slap in the face to consumers.
“It was typical of monopoly managers who think they are invulnerable to the market and can therefore treat their customers like dumb sheep,” he said.
The embattled power utility recently announced a tariff increase application of 16.6%. According to Eskom, it would need R27billion from consumers next year. Eskom is facing financial challenges, with a debt of more than R400bn.