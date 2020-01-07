In court papers filed by Nersa’s full-time regulator member, Nomfundo Maseti, she points out that the embattled power utility's incompetence and maladministration have resulted in the public forking out more money.
“In doing so, it became apparent that the inclusion of the R23billion equity injection would lead to a 53% tariff increase, which would have been unaffordable to the public and unsustainable to the economy,” Maseti said.
The urgent application relates to the R69bn bailout that the government gave Eskom. The national energy regulator deducted this amount from Eskom’s approved revenue for the current tariff period, which ends in March 2022.
“In a country such as South Africa, with significant problems of unemployment, inequality and poverty, it is important to assess the impact of such revenue applications on macroeconomic indicators,” Maseti said.