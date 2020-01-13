His resignation came as some in the ANC have called for Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to be reined in for his stewardship of Eskom which earlier, despite promises, has returned to load shedding.
Energy expert Ted Bloem said: “The resignation of Mabuza literally just took Eskom further backward. It’s been a wasted two years of that board and nothing has happened. The real challenge will be for Eskom to keep the lights on, which I highly doubt will happen. I have a suspicion that by Friday we will be having severe load shedding again.”
At the weekend, it emerged that the knives were out for Gordhan after deputy president David Mabuza accused him and the Eskom board of misleading the president over the stability of the power grid. In December, President Cyril Ramaphosa was assured that there would be no load shedding by today (Monday) but over the past few days, the nation has been experiencing rolling blackouts.
On Saturday while delivering the ANC’s annual January 8 statement, Ramaphosa made bold promises on addressing the crisis at Eskom. Ramaphosa promised to strengthen Eskom and said they were addressing the challenges at the power utility.