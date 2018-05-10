Cape Town - A water pipeline damaged by contractors is being repaired by the City of Cape Town.

"The City of Cape Town would like to inform residents in the area from Wynberg through to Clovelly that a contractor has damaged one of the pipeline feeds out of the Wynberg Reservoir," the City said in a statement.

"The City’s Water and Sanitation teams have closed this pipeline to effect repairs. The department is planning to divert supply from another pipeline to minimise disruptions. However, residents are advised that they might still experience low water pressure or periods of no water while the repair work is being done.

"The affected area stretches from Wynberg to Kirstenhof between the M3 and the railway line; and from Lakeside to Clovelly.

"We ask that residents please keep taps closed to prevent water damage in the event of water being restored after a disruption," the City said.

"The City regrets any inconvenience caused and is working to effect repairs as soon as possible."

@TheCapeArgus

[email protected]

Cape Argus