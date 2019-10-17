Cape Town - A video titled "Fiona Viotti", the name of the ex-Bishops Diocesan College teacher who resigned last week amid allegations that she had engaged in sexual relations with pupils has been uploaded to a well-known free pornographic website.
The explicit video which has already amassed a 1000 views on the website, shows a woman on a bed lying in her underwear, laying in the bed as she proceeds to remove her underwear.
The Rondebosch school has launched a full-blown investigation into possible sexual misconduct with of a number of pupils over several years on the part of the 32-year-old teacher.
It is also alleged that Viotti had sent nude pictures of herself to pupils and videos of her masturbating on a bed. Viotti allegedly also sent a pupil suggestive text messages and a selfie where she is just wearing skimpy lace panties.
Viotti, who had been in charge of water polo at the R300 000 a year school, resigned last week when allegations of a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old matric pupil came to light.