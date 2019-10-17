Ex-Bishops teacher in sex scandal trends on porn site









Cape Town - A video titled "Fiona Viotti", the name of the ex-Bishops Diocesan College teacher who resigned last week amid allegations that she had engaged in sexual relations with pupils has been uploaded to a well-known free pornographic website. The explicit video which has already amassed a 1000 views on the website, shows a woman on a bed lying in her underwear, laying in the bed as she proceeds to remove her underwear. The Rondebosch school has launched a full-blown investigation into possible sexual misconduct with of a number of pupils over several years on the part of the 32-year-old teacher. It is also alleged that Viotti had sent nude pictures of herself to pupils and videos of her masturbating on a bed. Viotti allegedly also sent a pupil suggestive text messages and a selfie where she is just wearing skimpy lace panties. Viotti, who had been in charge of water polo at the R300 000 a year school, resigned last week when allegations of a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old matric pupil came to light.

Prominent criminal attorney William Booth has rubbished claims that his client, Viotti, had skipped the country.

“The matter is being investigated by the school, I do not wish to make any further comment. I have asked for the names of all including her family to not be published for reasons of privacy and respect of dignity,” Booth said.

Guy Pearson, Headmaster of Bishops Diocesan College, said: “We have confirmed that there have been several boys who have been affected over a number of years,” said principal Guy Pearson.

“The investigation into the serious sexual misconduct of one of our female teachers is ongoing. There has been an appeal to boys and parents for any information which would add to our understanding.”

Fiona Viotti