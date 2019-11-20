A former control prosecutor at the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court will spend seven years behind bars following a plea and sentencing agreement. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - A former control prosecutor at the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court will spend seven years behind bars following a plea and sentencing agreement for charges of child pornography and one count of sexual assault. Dawid Lotz, 44, has been convicted on 157 charges of child pornography and sentenced to 10 years in jail, of which three years were suspended for five years. He was also slapped with a three-year sentence, suspended for five years, on the sexual assault charge.

The child pornography charges stemmed from 125 images and 31 videos found on his devices when he was arrested on December 31, 2016. The sentences were meted out on Monday in the Parow Regional Court.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The NPA welcomes the sentence. The accused was no longer a control prosecutor at the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court. He resigned in December 2016. At the time of his arrest he was an acting control prosecutor and resigned immediately after the NPA suspended him.”

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said that in October 2016, the provincial Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit was informed about a person of interest in possession of child pornography.