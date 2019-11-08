The Ex-Political Prisoners Association (Eppa) said they had a copy of the report which was full of recommendations and disciplinary action to be taken against members of the Robben Island Museum (RIM) board and management. Eppa received a copy of the report from the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, in July, but it was put under an indefinite embargo by the minister.
In a letter to the former prisoners dated July 15, the minister wrote: “The report that is enclosed with this letter is being issued for your information only and may not be shared/distributed to unauthorised persons (those outside Eppa) without the department’s written consent.”
Eppa secretary-general Mpho Masemola said they were alarmed by how long it had taken for the report to be released and they were worried that as the year drew to a close, the issue would be forgotten. The report is the result of an independent investigation into allegations of corruption, nepotism and poor governance at the RIM.
“We’ve been waiting for 25 years for all our grievances to be addressed. If they do not do this, we will return to the island and lock ourselves up there in protest,” said Masemola.