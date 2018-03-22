Cape Town - The Cape Argus can exclusively reveal veteran radio man Nigel Pierce will be moving to the afternoon drive show.

The mad cap breakfast show host will be moving to Good Hope FM's afternoon show, after being replaced by young, award-winning radio host Dan Corder, who currently hosts the 12 to 2pm slot.

Pierce is no stranger to radio in Cape Town.

He has worked for some of the top radio stations in the city, including 567 Cape Talk and KFM 94.5.

Pierce has been involved in radio for some 28 years, falling in love with the medium while studying at UCT in 1990.

He also did a community radio stint between 1994 and 1995 with Peace FM.

Pierce hosted Cape Talk's breakfast show between 2002 and 2004.

The radio veteran also hosted KFM's afternoon drive between 1999 and 2000.

Good Hope FM is also introducing TV personality Leigh-Anne Williams to its daytime line-up.

Cape Argus