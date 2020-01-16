At a Brexit seminar organised by Wesgro, the official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape, chief executive Tim Harris said the fact that the venue was packed was “a strong signal of how important understanding and navigating Brexit is for the Western Cape”.
“We must ensure we maintain our position as an exporter, and as a destination market for tourism and investment.
“This kind of seminar is exactly the way to ensure that we are informed enough as a province and as a city to turn Brexit from a threat and a risk into an opportunity,” he said.
Department of Trade and Industry chief director for international trade and economic development, Niki Kruger, provided an update of the new Southern African Customs Union and Mozambique trade agreement with the UK, which comes into effect once the UK has left the EU.