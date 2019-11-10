The ruling by Judge Nobahle Mangcu-Lockwood on Thursday has ended a month-long battle between the Mvinjelwa and Ntombela families on who had the right to bury Pumla and her daughters.
The Mvinjelwas brought an urgent application to have their daughter and two grandchildren buried in the Eastern Cape, while the Ntombelas argued they were entitled to the burial rights.
The court heard their bodies had not yet been identified by the Mvinjelwas since the tragic event that happened on September 26 at their family home in Bardale Village, Mfuleni.
Pumla, along with her two daughters, Nahlanhla and Bajabulile, was shot and killed by her husband Simthembile, who left a suicide note before turning the gun on himself.