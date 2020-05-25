Father and son arrested for attempted murder in Manenberg

Cape Town - A father's attempt to flag down City of Cape Town's law enforcement, to assist his son, backfired and resulted in them being arrested for attempted murder. On Sunday, law enforcement officers were on duty in Ruimte Way, Manenberg when they were flagged down by a male, 49. The man told the officers his 21-year-old son was assaulted and he had identified the suspects. The suspects, however, informed the officers the 21-year-old fired two shots at them with a pistol. The officers followed up on the information and found a 9mm CZ pistol with 12 live rounds. The firearm permit was expired. The father and his son were arrested and detained at Manenberg SAPS for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, negligent storing of a firearm and attempted murder.

On Saturday, May 23, law enforcement officers recovered a hijacked vehicle in Roseberry Road, Mowbray. The vehicle with its delivery goods were still inside after being taken by force from the driver.

No suspects were arrested but all the items to be delivered were stolen.

Later in the day officers also recovered a stolen Toyota Quantum outside the premises of a panel shop in Ottery.

