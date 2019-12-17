Cape Town - A Cape Town man is reportedly stranded at Shenyang Taoxian International Airport in eastern China after his visa expired following the sudden loss of his teaching job, which he took up last month.
Henry van Neel, from Macassar, arrived in China on November 10 to take up a contract position at the Real English Education and Training School in the Pidu district of Chengdu City in Sichuan province in the south-west of the country.
Van Neel’s story is recounted in an email sent by a fellow South African, Mario Segal, who said he was writing from Tongzhou, Beijing. Segal is the founder of SEESworld, a non-profit group that advocates for workers, communities and small businesses.
In the email, Van Neel is described as “a South African teacher with over two decades of exemplary conduct, with all Chinese required documents authorised by Dirco (Department of International Relations and Co-operation) before he left SA.”
In his email, on Friday, Segal also said that Van Neel’s health was failing. “I have grave fears for him; his health is deteriorating rapidly. He requires urgent consulate assistance this morning.