These fears emerge as a report by the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital revealed that a staggering 635 incidents involving violence against children had been treated between January and October this year. Of particular concern in the report were 19 cases of neglect, 175 of physical abuse and 92 cases of sexual abuse, representing 66% of all cases.
Principal communications officer at the hospital Dwayne Evans said: “The hospital is appealing to members of the public to reach out to children and to prioritise the safety of children under their care ahead of the upcoming festive season.”
The hospital said the statistics of this year’s cases showed an association between the high number of patients admitted to the hospital, and domestic violence and alcohol and drug abuse by negligent carers.
Child Rights activist Lucinda Evans said parents should organise supervision for their children when they go to work. “This is because most working parents have the school as their primary care-giver of the children when school is open. Now for the next six weeks, the school is not there and the parents have to make alternative arrangements,” said Evans.