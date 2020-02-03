Delegates walk past signage at the 2020 Investing in African Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town. Picture: Reuters

Cape Town - Fears that the increasing use of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies could result in job losses are among the concerns to be tackled at the 26th Annual Investing in Africa Mining Indaba that opens in Cape Town today. The indaba is the world’s largest gathering of mining’s most influential stakeholders and decision-makers in African mining.

The theme this year is “Optimising growth and investment in a digitised mining economy”, and the view from experts in the industry is that mining employees who lack technological skills could find themselves in the unemployment queue.

On expectations and challenges in mining and 4IR, Anglo American group director corporate relations, Anik Michaud, said: “Digitisation of the mining sector and the economy should be seen as an opportunity to reskill and redirect workers into higher value technology-driven jobs such as data mining and data analytics.”

Lawyer Jonathan Veeran, a partner at Webber Wentzel with extensive experience in advising the private and public sectors on mining governance and regulation, said: “As South Africa’s mining industry moves into the 4IR, it is likely to operate more efficiently with fewer people who are multiskilled, resulting in the retrenchment of employees who are not appropriately skilled for such an environment.”