Finance minister Tito Mboweni sparks shoe debate and Twitter quickly weighs in









#NationalTitoDay started trending on twitter when the finance minister made a public appearance with shoes that left many people asking questions. Picture: Twitter Cape Town - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has positioned himself as the man with a plan as he hopes to reignite growth in the economy, create 1 million jobs and improve the levels of investments. However, it wasn't the minister's finance-savvy skills that had social media abuzz, but instead his shoes. On Thursday, #NationalTitoDay started trending on Twitter when the finance minister made a public appearance with shoes that seem like a physical representation of the country's current economic crisis - stable and reliable but not necessarily pretty to look at.

I would rather have the minister who wears shoes like this than those wolves in sheep skin who wears Gucci and LV; and pretend to be pro poor. #NationalTitoDay pic.twitter.com/uFyQKOazhB — Chief Erican (@EricanSA) October 3, 2019

The minister's shoes had some debating that they weren't becoming for a finance minister, while others were defending the shoes, highlighting that unlike some who claim to be for the poor, the minister is not just talking the talk, but walking the walk.

Others were quick to also recommend places where Mboweni could find shoes that were still economical but also aesthetically pleasing.

I don't think the Sassa grant and Pension earners are going to get their raise this year. They must hold on a bit, the nation is still raising money to buy the minister a new pair of shoes. Imani kancane plz✋✋✋#NationalTitoDay pic.twitter.com/TpBbGbZzbA — Thabiso Mngoma (@ThabisoMngoma1) October 3, 2019

He thinks he is selling the idea that he is saving money & leading a simple life kanti, he is exposing how clumsy and dirty he is. There are good shoes in PEP that look nice especially with polish. Tito can go to hell!! @tito_mboweni #NationalTitoDay pic.twitter.com/k5fE8IUQDn — #UmhlabaWethu-OurLand (@Ons_Land_) October 3, 2019

Simple & Modest. My role model, I endorse @tito_mboweni sense of dress. Being rich/wealth isn't defined by the type of cloth, colour or leather you put on. I love your kicks Minister. #NationalTitoDay pic.twitter.com/p6uKL5emfb — Breach Repairer (@Taffy_Mug) October 3, 2019

#NationalTitoDay leave Tito alone south Africa. At least he is not fake... Gucci my foot. 💥✨🚶😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jzZzrkZW2y — #The_Fiend 👹 (@CNtiyiso) October 3, 2019

If Minister @tito_mboweni is indeed saving and wants to keep the shoes, then I have a solution for him. He can go for shoe polish, and if that's difficult, he can go buy candles and try out Vaskerese. #Powerbreakfast#NationalTitoDay pic.twitter.com/lC7fpMrESr — A Dog That Bites (@SkepeMatsebane) October 3, 2019

What if the minister of finance @tito_mboweni is trying to plug us on a new shoe trend?🤔🤔🤔 #NationalTitoDay #powerbreakfast pic.twitter.com/tNB8r1Zdvl — 🐝TALLGUYBEE🐝🌈 (@gift_bee) October 3, 2019

Others then just used the opportunity to share memes:

If Minister @tito_mboweni is indeed saving and wants to keep the shoes, then I have a solution for him. He can go for shoe polish, and if that's difficult, he can go buy candles and try out Vaskerese. #Powerbreakfast#NationalTitoDay pic.twitter.com/lC7fpMrESr — A Dog That Bites (@SkepeMatsebane) October 3, 2019