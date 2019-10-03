Cape Town - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has positioned himself as the man with a plan as he hopes to reignite growth in the economy, create 1 million jobs and improve the levels of investments.
However, it wasn't the minister's finance-savvy skills that had social media abuzz, but instead his shoes.
On Thursday, #NationalTitoDay started trending on Twitter when the finance minister made a public appearance with shoes that seem like a physical representation of the country's current economic crisis - stable and reliable but not necessarily pretty to look at.