Cape Town - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has positioned himself as the man with a plan as he hopes to reignite growth in the economy, create 1 million jobs and improve the levels of investments.

However, it wasn't the minister's finance-savvy skills that had social media abuzz, but instead his shoes.

On Thursday, #NationalTitoDay started trending on Twitter when the finance minister made a public appearance with shoes that seem like a physical representation of the country's current economic crisis - stable and reliable but not necessarily pretty to look at.

The minister's shoes had some debating that they weren't becoming for a finance minister, while others were defending the shoes, highlighting that unlike some who claim to be for the poor, the minister is not just talking the talk, but walking the walk. 

Others were quick to also recommend places where Mboweni could find shoes that were still economical but also aesthetically pleasing.

Others then just used the opportunity to share memes:

