The Sunflower Foundation has been visiting all 28 fire stations in the Western Cape, informing the firefighters about the process of becoming a stem cell donor for the organisation.
City Fire and Rescue divisional commander for the west district Mariette Retief said: “We partnered with the Sunflower Foundation because we wanted to pass on a message of hope to the communities, and in order to do this through stem cell donations, we had to start with our own staff.”
Retief said there was an age limit of 50 years old, which may prevent some firefighters from registering.
However, many had been willing to. “The firefighters are also showing the public that they don’t only fight fires in communities, but also go the extra mile with these types of small acts.”