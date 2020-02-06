This was the position taken by health activists in Khayelitsha before the public hearings conducted in the area by the National Assembly committee on health on Wednesday evening.
Khayelitsha Health Forum (KHF) activist Tamara Sam said: “While we support the ideals of the NHI, we need to fix the system first before the NHI begins to work.”
The KHF collected the views of a number of civil society groups in Khayelitsha, including the Khayelitsha Development Forum, so as to approach the portfolio committee with a single voice.
Sam said: “The NHI is a first step to better our public health-care system.