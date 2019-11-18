This weekend the group of 12 young people, all from challenging backgrounds, came together in the Mother City for a reunion to honour one of the original members of the group by renaming the foundation that helped each of them transform their lives in his memory.
Like the other young people from across the globe who were selected to participate in the innovative project, the South African 12 have all emerged as confident and determined young people who have translated a newfound sense of self-belief into action.
They have progressed their education, training and career paths to make a difference in the future of their families, communities and the country.
Masibulele Liyaba was the young man who turned his life around to escape gang culture.