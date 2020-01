Four arrested for stealing railway cables worth R83 000









Police on Thursday arrested four thieves after they were found in possession of railway cables estimated to be worth R83000. Picture: SAPS Cape Town - Police on Thursday arrested four thieves after they were found in possession of railway cables estimated to be worth R83000. The thieves were arrested in Wetton Road, Lansdowne, following a joint operation by SAPS and the City of Cape Town’s Rail Enforcement Unit. SAPS spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said: “Four suspects aged between 24 and 34 were found in possession of railway cables with an approximate weight of 303kg in Wetton Road,” “Alerted members were given information about two vehicles, a Nissan bakkie and a Mazda bakkie, being occupied by unknown men. "The bakkies were loaded with stolen cables.”

Malo said that further investigation was then conducted, resulting in the two vehicles being seized. When the four suspects were arrested they were allegedly about to enter a local scrapyard to sell the cables.

The suspects were expected to appear at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court for being in possession of stolen property.

Police are still searching for a fifth suspect and urge anyone with information to contact the Lansdowne police station on 0217009000 or Crime Stop on 0860010111.

In an unrelated incident, members attached to Kraaifontein SAPS were busy conducting crime prevention patrols on Monday at about 10pm at Cuba Street, when officers saw a suspicious man who fled on foot immediately when he saw the police vehicle. They pursued the suspect and he was arrested, a body search was conducted and a .38 special revolver was found in his possession.

It has been discovered that the firearm was stolen in November 2005 in Graaff-Reinette, Eastern Cape.

The 58-year-old suspect is expected to make a court appearance soon for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

[email protected]