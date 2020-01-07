From Eerste River to Davos for 17-year-old SA climate activist









Ayakha Melithafa, a 17-year-old environmental activist from Eerste River, will represent South Africa's youth at WEF gathering in Switzerland. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - A young environmental activist from Eerste River will represent South Africa standing alongside climate advocates across the globe at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland. Ayakha Melithafa, 17, embarked on her environmental journey growing up in a family that farmed for a living. This background opened up her eyes to the value of nature and the earth’s resources. She is currently a Grade 12 student at the Centre of Science and Technology in Khayelitsha. Melithafa said: “I was taught to respect nature from a young age since my mother was a farmer. Nature is a way of life and I realised how important climate education is so that we can address our government and ask why there are no measures put in place to combat climate change.”

She was invited to attend the WEF in Davos, Switzerland, from January 18 to 24.

Melithafa said that she would focus on speaking about carbon emissions and sustainable action to reduce the rate at which fossil fuels are burnt in South Africa. “Every time we burn fossil fuels it’s releasing harmful gases into the ozone layer.

“People are still debating how global warming is going to affect us.

“There is also a lot of conflict of interest within government regarding the way forward with the environment and energy,” she said.

The WEF serves as a platform for leaders and activists to discuss environmental issues and find solutions to the crises.

Melithafa said that being given the opportunity to be a voice for South Africa would allow her to amplify the voice of many South Africans, particularly the country’s youth.

“We want South Africa to develop into a more sustainable country and I would also like to show the world that our country is not in the dark when it comes to environmental sustainability,” she said.

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg, who will also be at the WEF gathering, said: “I want to be a voice for the voiceless, for people of colour who live in shacks and faced with the effects of climate change every day, because climate change is not coming, it’s already here.

“I am fighting for everyone, but I want to represent people of colour because this should not be a white-privileged fight.

“The climate crisis doesn’t see boundaries so neither should we.”

Melithafa also hopes to inspire social and climate activism in her community and put more pressure on those who prevent global climate action, and influence policymakers on sustainable action.

Melithafa will be the first youth representative from South Africa invited to attend the WEF.

Members of the public interested in contributing to Melithafa’s crowdfunding campaign can visit https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/ayakha-melithafa

[email protected]