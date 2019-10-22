According to the City, 270 comments were received.
Mayco member for economic opportunities and asset management James Vos said: “We had 388 persons (who) attended the public meeting; the overwhelming response received has indicated the sporting use element of the Bellville Velodrome and Athletics Stadium is to be retained for the use of the community.
“The City remains the owner of these facilities. The Velodrome and Athletics Stadium will be leased to and managed by the developer. The City intends granting long-term rights to use, control and/or manage the City-owned property of the stadium and velodrome, for an initial period of 30 years, with two renewal options for an additional 15 years each.”
The City was in August prompted to commence with a public participation process after residents of Bellville called to preserve the building.