Future of Bellville Velodrome to be decided at the end of the month









The City says 270 comments were received from the public with regards to the fate of the Bellville Velodrome. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - The fate of the Bellville Velodrome will be decided at a council sitting at the end of the month after a public participation process which concluded at the end of August. According to the City, 270 comments were received. Mayco member for economic opportunities and asset management James Vos said: “We had 388 persons (who) attended the public meeting; the overwhelming response received has indicated the sporting use element of the Bellville Velodrome and Athletics Stadium is to be retained for the use of the community. “The City remains the owner of these facilities. The Velodrome and Athletics Stadium will be leased to and managed by the developer. The City intends granting long-term rights to use, control and/or manage the City-owned property of the stadium and velodrome, for an initial period of 30 years, with two renewal options for an additional 15 years each.” The City was in August prompted to commence with a public participation process after residents of Bellville called to preserve the building.

At a full council meeting in October 2010, approval was given for the city to award a R3 billion tender to establish retail, business, residential, hotel and conference facilities in the velodrome precinct.

According to the City’s tourism development framework - 2013 to 2017: “The Bellville Velodrome Precinct Development that was awarded by public tender in 2010 will create additional tourism opportunities in the area. This development sees a revitalisation of the existing facility to host more events, surrounded by a mixed-use shopping, office and hotel complex.”

The velodrome is reportedly run-down and badly maintained.

Devmet Property Developments, which acquired the property, has been in a dispute with the City after it was required to pay R25 million to the City 18 months prior to the commencement of trading. Vos said an agreement had been reached with the developer,

“The City and the developer have agreed in principle on the way forward to settle the litigation matter, which is related to prior statutory approvals and is not related to the approval under consideration on October 31. The property is under-utilised, and the City would like to use it as a catalyst for economic growth and for higher-intensity use,” he said.

Devmet said: “Devmet has concluded the sale and lease agreement with the City in respect of the land concerned and is ready to commence with the development as soon as possible.”

It’s now up to the council to make a final decision at the end of the month.

[email protected]