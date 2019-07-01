File picture

Port Elizabeth - Two gang members affiliated to the Kakmakers were sentenced to life imprisonment in the Port Elizabeth High court on Monday. The two, Randy Malgas, 32 and Sergio Slabbert, 31, were charged for murder, attempted murder, robbery aggravated, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said the success of their investigations and prosecutions depended largely on thorough and meticulous taking of statements, gathering evidence and presenting the facts of the case in court. “It also sends out a strong message that criminals will face the maximum punishment which can be meted out to them”.

On December 12, 2016, at about 17:00, Shaegen Goeda 28 was fatally wounded at a house in Ledger Street, Ext 36 in Kleinskool. Another male, age 27 years old was also wounded in his right arm.

Goeda was visited the house when Malgas and Slabbert and one other person arrived at the house in a blue Toyota Corolla. All three males got out with firearms and started shooting. Goeda sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Naidu said the Toyota Corolla was hijacked in Barberry Drive Ext 31 prior to the shooting and was later recovered in Main Road in Kleinskool on the same day.

She said Malgas was arrested in January 2017 while coming out of a shack in Ferreira’s Grounds in Klenskool by members of SAPS Bethelsdorp Task Team and a shotgun was also recovered from the shack.

“Slabbert was also arrested in January 2017 for another attempted murder and was positively linked to Goede’s murder,” Naidu said they remained in custody until the finalization of the case.

The two were sentenced for murder to life imprisonment, 10 years for attempted murder, 15 years robbery aggravating, 15 years for possession of firearm, and two years for possession of ammunition.

Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major Gen Andries Swart commended the investigating team and the prosecuting authority for a successful prosecution.

Swart said: “The sentences imposed upon criminals must be influenced by quality detective work and sound cooperation between investigators and prosecutors”.

“The sentencing was as a result of an integrated approach by the different units within the criminal justice system. The convictions result in justice for the victims concerned and the community feel safer when the perpetrators are incarcerated,” Swart said.

Cape Argus