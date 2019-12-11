Cape Town - A robbery by a gang on an Intercape bus on Saturday, has long-distance bus travellers worried about their safety.
Eight armed robbers allegedly made off with cellphones and cash after robbing passengers on the bus that was en route from Joburg to Harare (Zimbabwe). The armed robbers, four of whom were passengers who stopped the bus and were joined by another four, “terrorised all passengers and demanded cash and cellphones”, said an anonymous passenger in a WhatsApp message.
Intercape bus company confirmed the incident and said the matter had been reported to the police in Polokwane.
“Intercape senior management immediately attended to the situation and is working hand in hand with the police to investigate the matter. After the police took statements from parties, the coach travelled further and reached its destination safely,” Intercape said. “This completely random uncontrollable act is regretted by Intercape and we would like to confirm that we strive to keep our passengers safe at all times.”
SA Transport and Allied Workers Union spokesperson Zanele Sabele said most bus companies had cameras on board.