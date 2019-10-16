Premier Alan Winde told that the deployment of the army on the Cape Flats and AGU had resulted in gangsters and drugs flooding the rural towns. File picture: Neil Baynes/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - Residents of Atlantis told Premier Alan Winde that the deployment of the army on the Cape Flats and the establishment of the Anti-Gang Unit had resulted in gangsters and drugs flooding the rural towns. A large crowd, which filled the Saxonsea Hall to capacity, shared this with Winde, who came to explain the province’s safety plan. People from as far afield as Moorreesburg came to tell the premier of the large number of drugs and criminals in their area.

Concerned residents of Witsand told the premier that corrupt police officers in the area are the reason they are losing the battle to close down illegal shebeens and suspected druglords in their community.

Winde said: “First, I came here to listen to the people. Combating crime is a big issue and we just have to find the money. The first year’s money is all there is. I wanted to have the first safety cabinet meeting next Wednesday, but had to put it on hold because we were supposed to have a new provincial police commissioner at the beginning of this month.

“I have met with the national police commissioner and he said he is going to give me a police commissioner at the beginning of next month. I’m not unhappy with the acting police commissioner, but when you have an acting person in a position you never get to the meat.