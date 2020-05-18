Hair salons facing ruin due to Covid-19 lockdown launch fight to reopen

Cape Town - Hairdressers and beauty salons are considering taking Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to court to demand the urgent reopening of their salons. Like other small businesses, hair-salon owners face closure if they are forced to remain shut during the Covid-19 lockdown. Now salon owners have launched an urgent interdict that could set a precedent for similar businesses. Advocate Carlo Viljoen and his team of associates at Victor Online Legal Consultancy will now head to the high court tomorrow to apply for an urgent court interdict for the industry to reopen. Assisting with the initiative is Jade Tomé, a South African hair industry entrepreneur currently living in Portugal. “As you know, we are currently classified at level 1, which is predicted to roll out in February 2021. There are supposed negotiations from the current hair and beauty union who are hopeful to have the hair and beauty industry upgraded to level 3, which is scheduled to happen in September.

"Firstly, the only proof we have of any negotiations are a few emails circulating on social media. Secondly, experts arepredicting a spike in infections in September predict a level 5 lockdown. Regardless of the outcome of these supposed negotiations, it will not impact the industry until much later this year or early next,” she said.

Tome said a court case was the only way to place all statistical data and expert opinions on record, and to reach a just and fair outcome.

“There is need for an urgent court interdict that will expose the direct impact this lockdown has already caused within the first six weeks, and to clearly demonstrate the irreversible effects it will cause should this be carried out any further," she said.

Hair salons, beauty therapists and cosmetology studios have been closed since March 27 when the nationwide lockdown came into effect.

Nearly 70000 people have signed an online petition launched by the Employers Organisation for Hairdressing, Cosmetology and Beauty pleading with the government to reconsider its decision.

Health Department spokesperson Popo Maja said: “The minister is part of a collective leadership that took decisions on lockdown measures in the best interests of South Africa.”

