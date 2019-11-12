A syndicate accused of keeping a brothel, money laundering, racketeering, and human trafficking allegedly extorted R3.5million from a businessman. Picture: Brenton Geach/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - A syndicate accused of keeping a brothel, money laundering, racketeering, kidnapping of a minor, and human trafficking allegedly extorted R3.5million from a businessman. This is according to a financial report compiled by Hawks investigator Jappie Asja. He explained the evidence to Judge Deidre Kusevitsky, prosecutor Helena Booysen, and the four legal representatives appearing for Fareez Allie, Achmat Tofa, Babalwa Nozigqwaba and Natasha Chang.

The court ordered that the names of the claimants as well as those of the minors who were allegedly kidnapped not be published.

The businessman allegedly acquired the services of a sex worker. According to the claimant, he didn't make use of the sex worker’s services but he was bombarded with SMS messages saying his family would be told, his house would be visited and his parents informed of his alleged sex dealings.

Asja said: “For the period October 1, 2012, to July 7, 2016, R3457000 flowed from the businessman’s account to various accounts. Chang had three accounts. Two amounts of R193046.62 and R1770000 were deposited into Chang’s account.”