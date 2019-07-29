Responding to former premier Helen Zille joining the IRR, the ANC in the Western Cape said it didn't think she would bring anything new to the IRR. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency

Cape Town - Responding to former premier Helen Zille joining the Institute for Race Relations (IRR), the ANC in the Western Cape said it didn't think she would bring anything new to the IRR. “Her views on colonialism and refugees are well known. She will use the IRR as a platform to propagate her reprehensible views on solutions for our country's challenges. Not only will the IRR’s reputation take a knock through her appointment, but like the DA it will find itself unable to manage this serial tweeter,” the ANC said.

The IRR confirmed that Zille, who led the DA between 2007 and 2015, had joined the IRR as a senior policy fellow. The research and policy organisation added that the joining of forces between Zille and the IRR brought together two of the loudest voices of reformists in the country.

Zille said: “We must defeat the racial nationalist and neo-Marxist ideas that threaten the future of every South African. I hope to continue the battle of ideas outside direct politics, and I will be writing and speaking about liberal ideas and solutions to South Africa's problems. We can build a prosperous and free future for every South African.”

The IRR said Zille would add weight to its efforts to build support to stop expropriation without compensation; protect savings and pensions; halt efforts to destroy the South African healthcare sector through a NHI, and adopt empowerment policies based on disadvantage rather than race.

