Cape Town - Eskom announced on Twitter that it will be implementing Stage 2 load shedding on Thursday evening

Earlier on Thursday morning Eskom said: "The power system is under stress this morning and we are using diesel generators to meet demand. The units that were expected to come back from maintenance were delayed, which led to diesel generators being used overnight.

"While we have adequate emergency reserves to supplement capacity during the day, we may need to implement load shedding this evening in order to augment diesel and water at our open cycle gas turbines and pumped storage schemes respectively ," the power utility said.

With the resumption of Eskom’s load shedding, here are some tips from the City of Cape Town to ensure that residents stay connected, healthy and safe during load shedding.

  • Communication: Ensure that your cell phone, laptop, tablet and radio are always fully charged when power is available. This will allow you to be able to communicate with friends and family during load-shedding
  • Transport: Make sure that your vehicle always has fuel in the tank as most petrol stations are unable to pump fuel during power outages
  •  Cash: Keep some cash on you as ATMs cannot operate without electricity
  • Security and safety: Backup batteries for electrically operated gates, garage doors and security systems should be kept in a good working condition and be able to last through periods of load-shedding. Store temporary lighting such as battery-powered torches, gas lamps and candles in places where they will be easy to find in the dark
  • Eating: If you do not have a gas stove, prepare meals before the power is scheduled to be switched off. Boil water in your kettle and keep it in thermos flasks for hot drinks. You can also use an insulating cover on teapots, pots and pans to keep drinks and meals warm
  • Medication: Most medication requiring refrigeration can be kept in a closed fridge for several hours without spoiling, but you should check with your doctor or pharmacist if in doubt
  • Traffic lights: intersections with traffic lights that are not working because of load-shedding should be treated as four-way-stops. The motorists who stops first may proceed first if the way is clear and safe to do so. Please stay calm and follow defensive driving techniques

Capetonians are encouraged to find their area and corresponding number on the map below to see when they will be affected by load shedding:

