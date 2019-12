Heroine saves 8-week-old kitten from Cape cobra's jaws of death









Glenda Norman from Adopt A Pet in Schaapkraal, Philippi, saved a vulnerable 8-week-old kitten from a Cape cobra which was about to strike at it. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - Glenda Norman from Adopt A Pet in Schaapkraal, Philippi, saved a vulnerable 8-week-old kitten from a Cape cobra which was about to strike at it. “I came to look at something outside and suddenly I saw Candy Floss, the kitten, huddled in the corner of her cage. “I was wondering what was happening because we have cats here and I thought they were upsetting her. I suddenly saw this big snake, a Cape cobra, at the corner of the cage and I got a fright,” she said. Without thinking, Norman said, she grabbed the kitten out of the cage, saving its life. The snake was later caught by a snake catcher.

Cicely Bloomberg from Adopt A Pet said the young kitten was in isolation as it was being treated for something when Norman came to its rescue.

“Glenda could have been killed by the snake but she took the leap of faith in saving the kitten. She’s dedicated to saving the lives of cats and dogs and has put her life in danger to save this precious animal’s life,” she said.

Normal said: “We live in an agricultural area, so there are a lot of bushes with snakes roaming around. In the past we’ve had a woman in our office who saw a cat looking at the ceiling and there was a cobra.”

Bloomberg said the snake had probably been hiding under a container at the centre for a few years as it had plenty of food there.

The captured cobra was sent to a nature reserve.

“We encourage other people to do the same, instead of killing snakes,” she said.

