Hiker stuck on cliff rescued by helicopter

Cape Town - A group of hikers got themselves into trouble when one of them got stuck on a cliff in Herolds Bay on the Garden Route.

According to NSRI Wilderness, their duty crew were activated following a request for assistance from a group of local hikers. They were on a Herolds Bay shoreline hike East of the Malgas River and West of Herolds Bay.

“A large crevasse and boulders separated them from the man who had climbed to where they could not reach him, and he was unable to go any further and he was unable to return to them from where he was on a cliff.

One of their hiking party hiked out of the area to reach a cellphone signal and called NSRI Wilderness to raise the alarm.

“The sea rescue craft, Spirit of Rotary, was launched and our NSRI sea rescue vehicle towed the sea rescue craft, Clemengold Rescuer, which was launched at Herolds Bay,” said the NSRI in a statement. EMS rescue was activated and the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter was placed on alert.