Hospitality industry urged to play fair during the 21-day lockdown

Cape Town - The Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa) and Cape Town Tourism have urged businesses in the hospitality industry to be mindful of their workers’ welfare during the 21-day lockdown.

The calls came as workers at a Stellenbosch hotel claimed that their employers were planning to send them on 21 days’ unpaid leave during the government-ordered shutdown.

Speaking in Stellenbosch where she met with workers from the Lanzerac Hotel and Spa, shadow Finance, Economic Opportunities and Tourism MEC Nomi Nkondlo said: “What we pick up is lots of panic and anxiety from workers, as well as employers. There is also a lack of knowledge, understanding and interpretation of the measures ordered by the government, which may bring undue pressure and conflict in workplaces.”

“We will engage worker organisations and the relevant departments of government to increase information and education regarding these measures to alleviate further strain,” said Nkondlo.

Fedhasa Chairperson Jeff Rosenberg said: “The hospitality industry is one of those that have been greatly affected by the measures that have, understandably, been put in place by our government in order to fight the spread of the Covid-19 over the past few weeks.