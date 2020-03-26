Hospitality industry urged to play fair during the 21-day lockdown
The calls came as workers at a Stellenbosch hotel claimed that their employers were planning to send them on 21 days’ unpaid leave during the government-ordered shutdown.
Speaking in Stellenbosch where she met with workers from the Lanzerac Hotel and Spa, shadow Finance, Economic Opportunities and Tourism MEC Nomi Nkondlo said: “What we pick up is lots of panic and anxiety from workers, as well as employers. There is also a lack of knowledge, understanding and interpretation of the measures ordered by the government, which may bring undue pressure and conflict in workplaces.”
“We will engage worker organisations and the relevant departments of government to increase information and education regarding these measures to alleviate further strain,” said Nkondlo.
Fedhasa Chairperson Jeff Rosenberg said: “The hospitality industry is one of those that have been greatly affected by the measures that have, understandably, been put in place by our government in order to fight the spread of the Covid-19 over the past few weeks.
“It is essential, in the first instance, to ensure that all of the staff that look after our guests are also looked after as much as is possible during these already stressful times.”
Rosenberg added: “Each hotel, or any other establishment, has to decide, in terms of their own financial capability, to what extent they can compensate their staff during this period. However, I would like to implore all businesses to make very effort to ensure that every effort is made to assist the staff in their employ.”
CEO of Cape Town Tourism Enver Duminy said: “Whether a worker or a business owner in the tourism industry, nobody is being spared the effects of the actions that government has been forced to take in light of the current situation.”@MwangiGithahu
Cape Argus