Uyinene Mrwetyana. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The search for missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana came to an end after it emerged in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court that a 42-year-old man has been charged with her rape and murder. The Clareinch Post Office employee, where first-year film and media studies student Mrwetyana was last seen around lunchtime on August 24, appeared on Monday and will also face a charge of defeating the ends of justice.

The court ordered that the identity of the accused not be released and that no pictures be taken.

The accused is back in court on November 5 via an audio link from prison.

South Africans have been sharing their thoughts and grieving for Mrwetyana, with many asking how did our country get here.

Its not okay!!! It just is not okay!!! Why do men feel so entitled? Rape perpertrators should be castrated!!! #bringbackthedeathpenalty #JusticeforUyinene #UyineneMrwetyana pic.twitter.com/6Q1DsnTDx5 — #PettyLabelle (@vuyiking79) September 2, 2019

Is having a vagina a sin in South Africa? #UyineneMrwetyana

Women are not safe — Lębğæń (@KaAviwe) September 2, 2019

#UyineneMrwetyana I'm a single father to a 3 year old girl child. i can imagine the pain her parents feel 😭😭😭



How do you feel hurting someone who cant defend herself, her crying and screaming for her life means nothing??..😭



This needs to end bafethu.... pic.twitter.com/BxfparxdNG — Neo Genaro Lyfe🇿🇦🇺🇬🇰🇪 (@Genaro_051) September 2, 2019

girls we’re no longer safe, I always talk about the importance of safety especially with my closest friends & I’m told that I’m “overreacting” Nene was BEAUTIFUL & SMART her precious life was taken away but she FOUGHT!! ♥️ I wish I met Nene, Rest In Peace angel #UyineneMrwetyana pic.twitter.com/lmAb8pQvUE — Lesedi Mmethi (@xx_lesedi) September 2, 2019

I'm so sick of this country/world!!#UyineneMrwetyana

Where are we supposed to walk? Where is it safe? 🤦🏾‍♀️💔 pic.twitter.com/cSCW7BGSD2 — #BringEyeneneHome (@khobenizintle) September 2, 2019

How did a country of so much culture get here 💔💔 #UyineneMrwetyana — rethaaa. (@rethaaa_xx) September 2, 2019

I have literally had to step away from my desk for a minute - I just thought of my niece Megan. and not being able to protect her. I can never imagine something like this happening to a girl with hopes dreams and a future. I cannot cannot believe this. #UyineneMrwetyana — Anita Gutu (@AnitaGutu) September 2, 2019

A young, beautiful lady has been robbed of a Bright & beautiful future, robbed of her hopes and dreams. She was so young for crying out loud!! I don’t know what we did to men to deserve to be punished like this. I’m broken😢💔 God please intervene😢💔#Ripnene#UyineneMrwetyana pic.twitter.com/Mj0MLSCJ0r — #26Oct🎂_NancyChyna (@Nancy_chyna) September 2, 2019

You send your their child to a university, a family full of hopes and dreams. and a bastard decides to end her life...



RIP gorgeous angel..



Black woman, you're on your own..

Senzeni kanti?#UyineneMrwetyana pic.twitter.com/XBfLEcbVui — #BlackLivesMatter (@sne_ndlovuSA) September 2, 2019

Something has to be sone abiut these kidnappings and violence against woman and children... We can't sit and wait for Police and Government to help us because they're failing gets up and figh as Man?! RIP#UyineneMrwetyana😭 — Thatoh (@Thatohmonareng) September 2, 2019

Heartbreaking end to the search of #UyineneMrwetyana. Yes, justice must be served but what of the safety of women in this climate? We can't keep posting RIP, women are in danger. Why is this not being heard by our leaders? May this be the straw that breaks the camel's back!💔😔 — Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) September 2, 2019

South Africa is a crime scene. My heart goes out to all the families who have lost and are searching for their loved ones. #UyineneMrwetyana — Zwide Ka Langa (@IAmSbongile) September 2, 2019

Women and girls in SA live at war. Right in the trenches. Situation critical. How are you preparing your daughter? How are you raising your sons? I'm sorry we failed you beautiful girl.#UyineneMrwetyana#RIPUyinene — Yolande Erasmus (@YolandeErasmus1) September 2, 2019

She wasn't drunk. She wasn't wearing anything provocative. She wasn't being a smart ass. She wasn't walking around at odd hours.



She merely went to collect a package at the post office, during the day.



But she was still raped and killed.



I give up. #UyineneMrwetyana — Lady Kuda (@LadyKuda) September 2, 2019

Why are women under so much attack. I'm not okay! We are being victimized every day. We constantly have to defend ourselves, senzeni ?! #UyineneMrwetyana — The best Zanelheir (@nkosie_zee) September 2, 2019

My suggestion: we call in ‘woman’.



We pick a day and we don’t pitch up to work, school, whatever commitments.



‘Sorry, can’t come in, I’m tired of dealing with the constant fear of being a woman living in SA’#NoCountryForWomen 💔 — Janine J 💕 (@janine_j) September 2, 2019

I can’t take uber.

I can’t go to campus.

I can’t be out late or too early.

I can’t be in a restaurant.

I can’t be in a public space.

I can’t be in a post office.

I can’t be at work.

I can’t be in a church.

I can’t be in my own home.

I can’t be in a park.

I can’t be in a club. — SpuraMaluda (@sthebee) September 2, 2019

I just can't believe that this is our reality as women in this country. I'm so distraught, I can't even work. — Dominique (@_Dominique_R) September 2, 2019

rest in peace beautiful girl. you deserved so much more than this. pic.twitter.com/izx6gMs5o8 — Chelsea (@LoveChelsea16) September 2, 2019