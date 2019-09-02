Uyinene Mrwetyana. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The search for missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana came to an end after it emerged in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court that a 42-year-old man has been charged with her rape and murder.

The Clareinch Post Office employee, where first-year film and media studies student Mrwetyana was last seen around lunchtime on August 24, appeared on Monday and will also face a charge of defeating the ends of justice.

The court ordered that the identity of the accused not be released and that no pictures be taken.

The accused is back in court on November 5 via an audio link from prison.

South Africans have been sharing their thoughts and grieving for Mrwetyana, with many asking how did our country get here.

Cape Argus