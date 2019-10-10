The Fund paid R40billion in claims - R6bn more than in the preceding year. Acting chief executive for the RAF Lindelwa Xingwana-Jabavu said R11.2bn in claims had been finalised, but could not be paid because of cash constraints.
The RAF presented its 2018/19 annual report to Parliament’s portfolio committee on transport on Wednesday. Xingwana-Jabavu said the report reflected the challenges experienced by an organisation that has not been solvent since 1981, “has been cash- strapped for the past five years, and has been the subject of nine commissions of inquiry dating to the 1940s”.
She said it also reported on the progress made during the past financial year to deliver on its objectives, “improve business processes and create an organisation that would serve the country and its citizens better in the future”.
Chairperson of the board Matsontso Mathebula said the RAF continued to operate under tough conditions characterised by difficult financial circumstances and business constraints.