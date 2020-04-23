Increased Covid-19 screening and testing in Manenberg

Monique Johnstone, a spokesperson for the provincial government, said residents were notified of screening and testing via loud hailer while community health workers went door to door.

“We are continuously using new geo-data available to us to identify high risk and vulnerable communities and we are focusing our efforts on screening people in those communities,” she said.

“The sites are situated within walking distance and the elderly are being accommodated.

“Health workers conduct door-to-door screening in the area and refer the elderly or any other family member in the household to a site if they are showing signs and symptoms of the coronavirus.

“If a disabled or elderly person is unable to visit the site, then arrangements will be made for them to be tested at home.”

On Wednesday, Premier Alan Winde said every single resident has a role to play in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

"Hand washing, hygiene measures, keeping a physical distance of 1.5 metres and wearing a clean, cloth mask out in public are simple things we can all do that will ultimately pay huge dividends and help us to save lives," Winde said.

"The province has now also recorded its 20 000th test for Covid-19. Screening and testing are among the tools we can use to fight this pandemic, showing us where we need to concentrate our efforts.

"We thank all of those who have gone to get screened or tested, as well as the thousands of doctors, nurses and community health care workers who are part of our community screening and testing efforts," he said.

