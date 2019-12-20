Several refugees and homeless people have invaded a land that is part of the District Six restitution process. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A spike in crime has been reported in District Six, which residents have blamed on the slow pace of development. The District Six Civic Association’s Asa Salie said the illegal land invasion was a problem it had been facing for a long time.

“Now, the crime has definitely increased and this we can easily say that it’s due to the increase of people living on the fields surrounding District Six. However anyone wants to say it, we are directly affected by it. There are still taxis parking at the circle at the bottom of Russell Street and this has been reported to the ward councillor.

“The occupation of the vacant land, hopefully will be something of the past once construction starts in District Six. However, the construction, to start as soon as 2020, does not seem to be where the occupation is right now so we will continue to have this problem until the entire District Six is developed,” Salie said.

“The City says its hands are tied due to the high court case going on about the homeless. The homeless are not the people to be worried about with crime; they are not the problem.