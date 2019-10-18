Peters was answering questions put to him by Yasmin Rajab, representing his co-accused, Abigail Ruiters, in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.
The two are charged with raping and murdering Jeremiah in Kensington on June 12, 2017. Ruiters is also charged with child neglect.
According to the post-mortem report, Jeremiah suffered blunt force trauma to the spine, a cracked skull, broken ribs, a broken arm, injuries to his internal organs, rectum and penis, and had bite marks all over his body.
Earlier, pathologist Marna du Plessis said most of the injuries were inflicted 24 hours before the toddler’s death.